Doctors Syndicate chief blasts Health minister over Covid warns of a disaster

The head of the Doctors Syndicate, Dr Sharaf Abu Sharaf, blasted the excuses presented by Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Hamad Hassan, in which he justified giving the MPs priority in taking vaccines,
“An excuse worse than a sin,” he said stressing that “there is a mistake that happened, and all people and authorities agreed that what happened was a mistake.” But bravado and denial of this by Hassan is totally unacceptable. “
Commenting on the issue of giving the MPs vaccinations , Dr Sharaf held the minister of health completely responsible , stressing that there are “priorities that were supposed to be respected, but unfortunately there were mistakes done and the mediators interfered with this matter and violated the priority system in place
Regarding the vaccination rollout , the Dr Abu Sharaf, said : “If we continue at the same pace with vaccination, we will not finish in 3 to 4 years, and by that time the country would be gone ,” warning if things are not taken. more seriously and urgently , we are heading to a disaster. “
