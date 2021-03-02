Doctors Syndicate chief blasts Health minister over Covid warns of a disaster

The head of the Doctors Syndicate, Dr Sharaf Abu Sharaf, blasted the excuses presented by the Minister of Health, Hamad Hassan, in which he justified giving the MPs priority in taking vaccines, he also waned that if the vaccination rollout will continue at this pace it will take Lebanon 3 to 4 years warning if things are not taken. more seriously and urgently , we are heading to a disaster. “

The head of the Doctors Syndicate, Dr Sharaf Abu Sharaf, blasted the excuses presented by Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Hamad Hassan, in which he justified giving the MPs priority in taking vaccines,

“An excuse worse than a sin,” he said stressing that “there is a mistake that happened, and all people and authorities agreed that what happened was a mistake.” But bravado and denial of this by Hassan is totally unacceptable. “

Deputy parliament speaker Elie Ferzli, an ally of the Syrian regime and the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group who is 71, tweeted that he got a shot. This created outrage in Lebanon since people who are much older have not been able to get vaccinated . This also prompted the World Bank to threaten to cut Lebanon’s vaccine funding after the reported violations. In this file photo which went viral , Ferzli attacked the world bank management



Commenting on the issue of giving the MPs vaccinations , Dr Sharaf held the minister of health completely responsible , stressing that there are “priorities that were supposed to be respected, but unfortunately there were mistakes done and the mediators interfered with this matter and violated the priority system in place

Lebanon Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan, who represents Hezbollah in the caretaker cabinet

Regarding the vaccination rollout , the Dr Abu Sharaf, said : “If we continue at the same pace with vaccination, we will not finish in 3 to 4 years, and by that time the country would be gone ,” warning if things are not taken. more seriously and urgently , we are heading to a disaster. “