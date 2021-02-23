Oman suspends entry for arrivals from 10 countries including Sudan, Lebanon

A man receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the Omani capital Muscat on December 27, 2020. (Photo by MOHAMMED MAHJOUB / AFP) . Oman extended its border closure earlier this month due to ‘alarming’ surge in COVID-19 cases . They are also restricting the number of visitors for countries with proportionally high number of cases

CAIRO – Oman’s supreme committee for dealing with COVID-19 said on Monday it was suspending entry for arrivals from Sudan, Lebanon, Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Ethiopia, Guinea, Sierra Leone for 15 days from Feb. 25, state media reported.

The decision also includes arrivals from elsewhere if they have passed through any of those countries in the 14 days prior to applying to enter the sultanate. Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families are exempt from the suspension, the committee said.

(Reuters)