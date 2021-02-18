Judge Fadi Sawwan issues an arrest warrant for ex minister Youssef Fenianos over Beirut port blast

Former Minister Youssef Fenianos

The lead judicial investigator into the Beirut port blast , Judge Fadi Sawwan issued an arrest warrant for former public works and transport minister Youssef Fenianos on charges of negligence leading to the devastating explosion, TV networks said on Wednesday.

“Fenianos can reportedly object against the notice if it is not received three days before the session’s date,” according to Lebanese media reports .

This development comes after Fenianos announced earlier today that he would not attend a questioning session scheduled for Thursday by Sawwan.

“I received a phone call at 7:21 pm from the Central Criminal Investigations Department, informing me that I should appear tomorrow morning as a defendant before Judge Sawwan,” Fenianos tweeted.

“Seeing as the notice came in violation of the Code of Criminal Procedures, I will not be attending tomorrow’s session,” the ex-minister added.

Fenianos is a close ally of Marada Movement leader Suleiman Franjieh