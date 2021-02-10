Hezbollah activist shot in Beirut by masked men

The victim of the shooting was identified as Muhammad Delbani, a well known activist on social media, who is considered a staunch Hezbollah supporter , who publishes videos in which he attacks, ridicules and threatens the party’s opponents

Masked men, traveling in a black Mercedes with covered license plates, shot at Muhammad Delbani, wounding him in the shoulder in addition they injured a Syrian worker in the Burj Al-Barajneh – Ain El Sikka, a southern suburb of Beirut .

immediately following the attack , Hezbollah security elements came to the scene and began the investigations to find out the identity of the shooters.

This development comes days after Hezbollah was accused of assassinating Lokman Slim , a very prominent Shiite activist who is considered a top Hezbollah critic .

Lokman Slim was a politician and a writer who sought to end the hardships of the Lebanese by emphasizing their unity. He pictured Lebanon as a nation taken hostage by the regional powers around it, especially Iran.

Originally published by Lebanon Debate in Arabic

