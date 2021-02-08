The remaining hazardous material at Beirut Port was like a second bomb, report

About 52 containers of hazardous chemicals were still at the port following the Aug 4 explosion . A German company was hired to dispose off the material

In November, Lebanon signed a deal with Germany’s Combi Lift to treat and remove dozens of containers from Beirut port consisting of flammable chemicals.

The decision to remove the material followed the August 4 explosion that was triggered by 2750 tons of ammonium nitrates, a highly explosive fertilizer component, that was illegally stored at the port for nearly 7 years. The blast killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,500, destroyed parts of the capital and left 300,000 homeless

The contract is worth $3.6 million. The port authorities in Lebanon offered to pay $2 million while the German government decided to absorb the balance .

Germany’s ambassador to Lebanon said Saturday, that Combi Lift is ready to remove the hazardous materials and ship them to Germany

While the director of Combi Lift company was quoted saying “we have to say it as it is: what we found here was a second Beirut bomb.”

Kindl revealed that the hazardous material was a huge threat to the people in Beirut.

A first task in the Port of Beirut has been completed. The 🇩🇪 company #CombiLift has treated 52 containers of hazardous and dangerous chemical material that had been accumulated over decades and were a threat to the people in #Beirut.



They stand ready to be shipped to 🇩🇪. pic.twitter.com/biQhcT2wqK — Andreas Kindl (@GermanEmbBeirut) February 5, 2021

Germany’s ambassador to Lebanon said Saturday, that Combi Lift is ready to remove the hazardous materials and ship them to Germany

While the director of Combi Lift company was quoted saying “we have to say it as it is: what we found here was a second Beirut bomb.”

He said : “We found formic acid, hydrochloric acid, hydrofluoric acid, acetone, methyl bromide, sulfuric acid, peroxyacetic acid, sodium hydroxide, and other hazardous chemicals , all packed into containers that collapse at any slight touch, and some of these chemicals mixed with each other.” The materials are seeping into the ground and the corrosive liquids emit an unpleasant odor ”

Kindl revealed that the hazardous material was a huge threat to the people in Beirut.

Here are some photos of the containers of haZardous material at the port