US House majority leader slams Hezbollah over Slim’s assassination

File photo : EU has been urged by prominent figures to designate both wings of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization

US House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the murder of Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim:

“I am deeply disturbed by the news of Lokman Slim’s murder in Lebanon. Like many Lebanese, he was frustrated with the continued presence of Hezbollah, an unrepentant terrorist organization and a proxy of Iran, in Lebanon’s government and its continued efforts to prevent peace and democracy in that country.

He courageously spoke out and expressed his views publicly, a basic human right that must be respected and safeguarded in Lebanon and everywhere.

As the United States reviews its approach to global challenges under this new Administration, I urge President Biden and Secretary Blinken to put human rights and freedom of expression back at the forefront of our foreign policy, and I am encouraged that both have already signaled their intent to do so.

Iran and its proxies must not be allowed to sow terror around the region and across the world, and Hezbollah must be held to account for its human rights violations in Lebanon, a nation that has seen far too much of war, violence, and tragedy and deserves a future of peace and freedom.”

