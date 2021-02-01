Gen. Ibrahim arranges release by UAE members of a Hezbollah cell

File photo : EU has been urged by prominent figures to designate both wings of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization

Zeid al-Diqa , a Lebanese national accused of being a member of Hezbollah cell in UAE arrived on Lebanese national carrier the Middle East Airlines Sunday in Beirut after being released by the Gulf country following a mediation by General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, the National News Agency reported

Al-Diqa, is one of 11 member Hezbollah that the UAE has agreed to release

LBCI TV has identified the other detainees who will be released as Mohammed al-Durr, Nader Khalil, Mohammed Husseini, Hussein Zreiq, Maher al-Zein, Zaher Khalil, Zaher al-Zein, Hassan Zreiq and Ali Mukhadder. They belong to the Shiite sect according to the reports

In an interview with al-Hurra television, Ibrahim had revealed that he had been in contact with UAE officials over this file for the past two years.

Hezbollah , a proxy of Iran the arch enemy of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries has been accused of setting up terror cells in the Arab Gulf countries , specially in Bahrain, Kuwait , Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Lebanon is traditionally a favorite destination for Arab Gulf tourists who contributed greatly to the Lebanese economy but because of Hezbollah they stopped coming .

It appears that nothing can be resolved in Lebanon without the direct involvement of Lebanon’s top trouble shooter Abbas Ibrahim , Ibrahim , a close ally of The Amal Movement chief Nabih Berri has been utilized by him, president Aoun and Hezbollah for domestic and foreign trouble shooting .