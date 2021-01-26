Lebanon asks its expats for help

File photo of Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, a former advisor of president Aoun, a key ally of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group

Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe on Monday sent a letter to all Lebanese embassies around the world asking them to encourage expats to provide medical assistance for crisis-hit Lebanon amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

In his letter , Wehbe asked the embassies to seek assistance from Lebanese expats and civil and international bodies capable of providing much-needed assistance at the level of medical equipment, and all kinds of medicines, especially those related to confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter expressed appreciation for the “Lebanese abroad and their readiness to assist their relatives at home, whether through the official institutions or through clubs, municipalities and community bodies.”

Everyone in lebanon realizes that if it was not for Lebanon’s diaspora Lebanon may not be existing today . It is the diaspora that kept Lebanon alive for decades .

Until few years ago Lebanon used to get annually about $12- 14 billion in remittances from the Lebanese diaspora , but ever since their money and those of their relatives was stolen from the Lebanese banks by the corrupt Lebanese politicians , remittances almost came to a complete halt . On the other hand there are several Lebanese expat charity organizations that have been raising funds and rushing medical equipment and supplies to Lebanon ever since the August 4 port devastating explosion took place . But the help is going directly to the hospitals and clinics and not to the corrupt Lebanese government officials .

The Lebanese diaspora is very influential and prominent throughout the world . Lebanese have been emigrating to various parts of the world for the past 2 centuries . More Lebanese people living outside Lebanon than inside