Democrats will pursue second impeachment of Trump

File photo: US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the Speaker’s gavel after being re-elected as Speaker and preparing to swear in members of the 117th House of Representatives in Washington, DC on January 3, 2021. (Photo by ERIN SCOTT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIN SCOTT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday, two sources familiar with the matter said, after a violent crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democracy.

If successful, the move would mark a historic first: No president has ever been impeached twice.

Democrats had called on Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment, which allows them to remove the president if he is unable to discharge his official duties. But Pence is opposed to the idea, an adviser said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump “unhinged” on Friday and said Congress must do everything possible to protect Americans, even though Trump’s term in office ends on Jan. 20.

Trump exhorted thousands of followers on Wednesday to march to the Capitol, prompting a chaotic scene in which crowds breached the building, sent lawmakers into hiding and left a police officer and four others dead in their wake.

Nuclear codes

Pelosi has spoken to the top United States military commander about taking precautions to ensure Trump cannot initiate hostilities or order a nuclear attack in his remaining 12 days in office.

Pelosi said in the letter she discussed “available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike” with Mark Milley.

“The situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi told members she had gotten assurances from Army General Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that there are safeguards in place in the event Trump tried to launch a nuclear weapon, according to a source who was listening to the call.

