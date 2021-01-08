Jumblatt urges Hariri to quit. ‘Hezbollah will not allow reforms’

Key Points

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt called on PM-designate Saad Hariri to quit the government formation efforts and let the Hezbollah-led camp pick their own PM designate regardless who that may be

He also advise him against wasting more time by meeting with president Michel Aoun and Patriarch Rai describing such efforts as futile

“Once again, I call on Hariri to step down and let the Hezbollah-led camp appoint their desired PM whoever that may be , it will be better for everyone. He made the statement Thursday on MTV’s show Sar El Wa2et.

“Let the resistance team, that is the Free Patriotic Movement (of Aoun), stay at the forefront and behind it Hezbollah. Nothing is left (in Lebanon). We have become a missile venue,” said Jumblatt, referring to the latest statements of an Iranian general about Lebanon.

“ My problem lies with Aoun and those standing behind him. We have to confirm Lebanon’s principles of diversity, borders and truces. We are not a battlefield , he added.

Jumblatt said that leader of the FPM , Aoun’s son-in-law of Aoun, Gebran Bassil is insisting on getting the blocking third in the new cabinet in case anything happens to the President.

Jumblatt says he has no problem with allocating the Druze share in the cabinet to his rival MP Talal Arslan . “Let us see if they can eliminate us,” he warned .

Jumblatt said that “nothing remained in terms of sovereignty and independence, neither in the air, nor on land, nor in the sea,” He added that the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) “wants to use Lebanon and Gaza to defend Iran and Syria ” stressing :” We became a missile platform and Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah knows exactly what I mean . “

He told Hariri Hezbollah will never allow you the freedom to reform the country starting with secret Electricity file and the devastating port explosion

Port explosion

With regard to the Beirut port explosion, Jumblatt accused the Syrian regime of bringing the ammonium nitrate shipment to Lebanon for using the explosive material in its barrel bombs .

The shipment that was stored at the port was 2755 tons , but the actual amount that exploded was about 500 Tons . Most of it was reportedly looted by Hezbollah with the help of president Aoun’s ally at the port , customs chief Badri Dhaher .

Jumblatt asserted that “the theory of a strong president was the biggest calamity for the Lebanese people and Christians since the days of Bashir Gemayel until today,” considering that “the only one who was truly strong i was the late President Fouad Chehayeb.”

