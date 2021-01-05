Geagea slams remarks by Iranian General

FILE PHOTO: Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea slammed the remarks made by top Iranian official, asking why doesn’t Iran “strike Israel directly,” instead of exploiting its proxies, al-Joumhouria daily quoted him as saying on Monday.

“I was personally surprised by his words, saying that Iran was ready to help anyone confront Israel! Why do they want to help everyone face Israel, why doesn’t the Iranian Revolutionary Guard confront it directly?” said Geagea.

“Consequently, we see that Iran is using countries surrounding Israel, while making Iran immune to everything happening,” added Geagea.

Geagea’s comments a come after the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh told Lebanese Al-Manar channel that Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza will serve as the first line of defense if Israel attacks Iran. He added that Iran will “flatten” Tel Aviv and Haifa if Israel launches an attack against the Islamic Republic and added that “all the missiles that Gaza and Lebanon possess were supplied by Iran.”

Geagea said the time has come to hold early parliamentary elections in order to change the current majority.

He blamed the “alliance” between President Michel Aoun and Hezbollah for the current deterioration in the country.

Geagea stressed that the LF would only carry arms if the military and security forces collapsed.