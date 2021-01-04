Jumblatt calls on Hezbollah to form govt on its own

Beirut-

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt suggested on Sunday that Hezbollah should form the new government on its own

“In my previous statement to PSP’s al-Anbaa, I said that Iran was waiting to engage in dialogue with the new U.S. administration and that a government of specialists is some sort of heresy, which sparked an uproar,” Jumblatt tweeted.

“But today as the winds of confrontation blow from every direction, wouldn’t it be better to let the resistance camp be in charge of the country along with its partners?” Jumblatt added.

“Why should we get involved and participate while we will not have a say in anything?” the PSP leader went on to say in a possible reference to his party and PM-designate Saad Hariri’s Future Movement.

According to analysts Hezbollah has turned Lebanon into a colony of Iran . It controls all it branches of government and its borders . Ever since Israel withdrew from Lebanon , Hezbollah has used its arms to increase Iran’s influence in Lebanon . For the past 15 years no government could be formed in Lebanon , or a president elected without a green light from Iran .

Composed photo of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah ( R) main backer of caretaker PM Hassan Diab ( L ) shown in from of Lebanon Central Bank in Hamra district of Beirut

The current outgoing government of caretaker PM Hassan Diab that resigned following the Beirut Port explosion is referred to as Hezbollah’s government .

A cartoon showing Lebanon transformation from Switzerland of the East to a colony of Iran. Many Lebanese now feel that Lebanon is an Iranian colony . For Iran Hezbollah in Lebanon is Iran in Lebanon and Iran reportedly considers its border starts in Hezbollah’s stronghold of south Lebanon.

Similarly the president of Lebanon , Michel Aoun who is a key ally of Hezbollah is considered by analysts as a figurehead , since all major decisions are dictated by Hezbollah.

Similarly the parliament Speaker who is a key ally of Hezbollah is also considered a figurehead since Hezbollah makes all his decisions .

Cartoon of Lebanon flag showing an Iranian cleric replacing the Lebanese emblem ( the famous Cedar tree of Lebanon ) with the Iranian emblem . Many now feel that Hezbollah made Lebanon a colony of Iran

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh told Lebanese Al-Manar channel on Saturday that Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza will serve as the first line of defense if Israel attacks Iran.