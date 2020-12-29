Trump slammed GOP leaders as “weak and tired” , amid defense veto override fight

WASHINGTON-

Outgoing President Trump on Tuesday condemned “weak and tired” Senate Republican leadership as the upper chamber faces a vote to override his veto of the 2021 defense budget.

The president last week vetoed the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, criticizing the bill for not repealing Section 230 or halting the renaming of military bases named for Confederate generals. The House on Monday voted to override the veto, and now, the Senate faces a similar vote that could defy Trump’s demands.

“Weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’ will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass,” Trump tweeted. “Say goodbye to VITAL Section 230 termination, your National Monuments, Forts (names!) and Treasures (inserted by Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren), 5G, and our great soldiers…being removed and brought home from foreign lands who do NOTHING for us.”

Weak and tired Republican “leadership” will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass. Say goodbye to VITAL Section 230 termination, your National Monuments, Forts (names!) and Treasures (inserted by Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren), 5G, and our great soldiers…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

He continued: “A disgraceful act of cowardice and total submission by weak people to Big Tech. Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW! Senate should not approve NDAA until fixed!!!”

The Senate is scheduled to be in session starting at noon Tuesday, but Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he would hold up a vote on the veto override in attempt to force a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks.

In the House, the defense and Homeland Security spending, among other things, was voted on separately from the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill, which was included in a separate package.

The separation allowed Democratic members to vote against defense spending and border security elements in the legislation without putting the actual coronavirus relief in jeopardy.

House lawmakers on Monday also passed a measure in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that President Trump signed on Sunday night to give Americans making up to $75,000 direct payments of $2,000 – rather than an initial proposal of $600 – but it is unclear whether the Senate will vote to do the same.

