No sense of urgency over Lebanon cabinet formation

Beirut-

Before meeting with President Michel Aoun in Baabda, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was hoping to announce the formation of the government before Christmas , but it appears this is not what the president had in mind

Hariri announced Wednesday after holding talks with Aoun: “Clear complications” are still delaying the formation of the new government.

“I was hoping to have a government before the holidays but there are still clear complications,” Hariri told reporters after holding talks with President for the second time in two days.

“I will not stop before I form a government and confidence must be rebuilt,” Hariri added, warning that “there is no time left” and that “the country is collapsing rapidly.”

Addressing Lebanese citizens, Hariri said: “Let no one tell you that we can’t halt the collapse, but we need a government of specialists to stop this collapse.”

“I will keep insisting on a government of specialists ” he added.

A statement issued by the Presidency meanwhile said that “no final agreement was reached during the meeting.”

“It has been decided to continue the consultations in future meetings,” the statement added.

According to media reports the main obstacle appears to be the allocation of “the interior and justice portfolios. ” Aoun’s son-in-law Gebran Bassil is insetting on getting the 2 ministries just like Speaker Berri insisted on getting the ministry of finance .

Hariri knows what happens if he forms a cabinet like PM Hassan Diab’s this is why he is insetting on a government of independent specialists