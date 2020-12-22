US Congress missed the opportunity to impeach Trump for treason: Rep Waters

Washington-

President Trump’s ‘subservience’ to Putin is ‘humiliating’ to the US, President Elect Joe Biden said last August during his campaign “Never before has an American president played such a subservient role to a Russian leader,” then the Democratic presidential candidate said. Trump on Saturday denied Russia was behind a massive cyberattack on U.S. government systems, a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the attack was “pretty clearly” perpetrated by Russians. Similarly Attorney General William. Barr said he agreed with Pompeo’s conclusion. US Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said Sunday that Congress missed the opportunity to impeach President Trump for treason and accused him of having ties to Russia.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said Sunday that Congress missed the opportunity to impeach President Trump for treason and accused him of having ties to Russia.

On my 3/2017 pinned tweet one can see [Paul] Manafort, [Michael] Flynn, [Roger] Stone, all of whom have been pardoned [and] more of them to come. They know the criminal [and] illegal relationship [between] Trump [and] Putin! They’re part of it! We missed our opportunity to impeach him for treason. [New York] can make up for it!” Waters wrote on Twitter.

My tweets continue to reveal the dangers of Trump [and] his love of Putin! The Prez is LYING about China to protect Putin! Yes, Putin is responsible for the cyber attack!” she continued.

On my 3/2017 pinned tweet one can see Manafort, Flynn, Stone, all of whom have been pardoned & more of them to come. They know the criminal & illegal relationship btw Trump & Putin! They’re part of it! We missed our opportunity to impeach him for treason. NY can make up for it! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) December 20, 2020

Waters’ statement comes after the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently reported widespread hacks involving government agencies and private businesses — an attack apparently linked to Russia that may have gone unreported for up to nine months.

Trump on Saturday claimed China “may” have been behind a massive cyberattack on U.S. government systems, a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the attack was “pretty clearly” perpetrated by Russians.

In 2019, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” related to his dealings with Ukraine. He was acquitted after a Senate trial.

Also , departing Attorney General William Barr commented on Monday on the cyberattack: “It certainly appears to be the Russians.” Barr added that he agreed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on this conclusion.

FOX NEWS