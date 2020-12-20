Social media report of vaccine death in Alabama is fake news, officials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

— Alabama health officials have issued a warning about inaccurate posts circulating on social media about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Posts circulating on social media about the COVID-19 vaccine deaths is fake news . Alabama and several American states urged the public to treat such information as fake news , because no one in the whole world yet died after getting the vaccine injection after approval by FDA

According to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) officials, multiple false posts claim someone in the state who received the COVID-19 vaccine died Tuesday.

“These posts are untrue, and no persons who received COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama have died,” ADPH said in a statement.

ADPH says they reached out to all hospitals in the state that have administered the vaccine and confirmed there have been no deaths of vaccine recipients.

“Hospitals in Alabama continue to work diligently to protect the health and wellbeing of frontline healthcare workers in their fight against this deadly virus,” ADPH said in the statement. “All safety standards and post-vaccine monitoring procedures are in place to ensure the health and wellbeing of vaccine recipients in Alabama.”

ADPH officials urge Alabamians to stop the spread of rumors by relying only on credible sources of COVID-19 information, sharing this information, and discouraging others who are sharing information from unverified sources.

Below are sources recommended by the ADPH for COVID-19 and vaccine information:

