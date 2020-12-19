I would have quit if I was the president, Geagea said, urged Aoun to step aside

FILE PHOTO: Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea blasted the ruling authority on Saturday as “incompetent” as he urged President Michel Aoun to step aside.

“If I were the President, I would have resigned,” said Geagea in remarks at a meeting of his parliamentary bloc.

The LF chief said the entire ruling authority in Lebanon “should step aside,” as the country grapples with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, amid the paralysis of authorities.

“The sequence of events proved that the ruling group is incompetent The crisis has recently become a crisis of powers of positions while the battle is not a battle of powers and the problem is not between Muslims and Christians, but rather the ruling class that brought the country to where we are,” said Geagea who called for new parliamentary election .

“The only solution is to stage early parliamentary elections”. He stressed .

This development comes after patriarch Rai visited Baabda to try and get the president to work with PM designate Saad Hariri on forming the cabinet . According to observers , it was reportedly obvious to Rai from the meeting that Aoun is no longer calling the shots because as soon as he went back to Bkirki Aoun’s son-in-law went and met with him and set his conditions for the cabinet formation.