Gates: Trump’s failure to admit defeat complicating COVID-19 vaccine rollout

December 14, 2020
by yalibnan
0 comments
Share:

BY JOHN BOWDEN 

Bill Gates

Philanthropist Bill Gates warned Sunday that the failure of President Trump to formally recognize his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden and begin a White House transition process is “complicating” efforts to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine to the general public.

Gates told CNN’s “State of the Union” that a lack of communication between the Trump and Biden teams  risked a slower distribution process for the vaccine, which is set to become available for some vaccinations this week.

“Yeah, the transition is complicating [things,] but the new administration is willing to rely on actual experts and not attack those experts,” Gates told host Jake Tapper.

“They’re laying out clear plans, so I think we’ll get through this in a positive way,” the Microsoft co-founder added. “I’m pleased with the people and priority that President-elect Biden and his team are bringing to bear on this problem.”

THE HILL

Share:
Share Tweet Pin It +1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.