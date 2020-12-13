42% of voters say Trump will be known as ‘one of worst’ presidents in history: Fox news poll

File photo July 31, 2000 President Trump . In a poll by Fox News 42% of voters say Trump will be known as ‘one of the worst presidents of all time’.

In a recent Fox News poll, 42 percent of respondents said that history would remember President Donald Trump as one of the worst presidents of all time.

The poll also found that 54 percent of respondents have an unfavorable view of Trump, 52 percent disapprove of the job he’s doing as president, 55 percent think the country is worse off today than it was four years ago, the same percentage disapprove of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and 53 percent disapprove of his handling of immigration and healthcare.

Regarding Trump’s recent attempts to overturn the elections, 58 percent say they don’t think the election was stolen, 56 percent say Trump’s overturn efforts have weakened democracy and 57 percent said they didn’t want to see Trump run for president again in 2024.

The poll was conducted between December 6 and 9 by calling a random national sample of 1,007 registered voters, 239 of whom were contacted via landline and 768 who were contacted via cellphone. The survey method also used proportionate numbers of respondents from each state meant to reflect the number of voters in each state.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

However, the poll showed 52 percent approving of Trump’s handling of the economy. Despite that, 63 percent said they’d rate the current economic conditions as fair to poor. Also, 40 percent of respondents said they expected the economy to improve, whereas only 35 percent said they expected it to worsen.

When asked if they felt their families were better off now than four years ago, 33 percent said yes, 30 percent said no and 36 percent said about the same.

A handful of polls since the election have shown Trump’s favorability to be slipping as that of his political opponent, President-elect Joe Biden has risen.

A November 30 Gallup poll showed Biden’s favorability rating to be 55 percent—6 percent higher than Trump‘s record-high of 49 percent last April. Biden’s favorability rating just after the election was 13 points higher than Trump’s was after he won the 2016 presidential election.

Gallup also found around the same date that Biden‘s favorability rating among Republicans was four times that of Trump’s among Democrats. While 12 percent of Republicans expressed a favorable opinion of Biden, only 3 percent of Democrats had a favorable opinion of Trump.

Independents also preferred Biden to Trump, with 55 percent having a favorable opinion of Biden compared to 36 percent for the president.

Gallup has said that most winners of presidential elections get a post-election boost in favorability ratings. After Trump won the 2016 election, his Gallup favorability rating rose from 34 percent to 42 percent. But even then, he had the lowest overall favorability rating of any presidential election winner since 2000.

Newsweek contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

