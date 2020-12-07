Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19 after attending several election hearings maskless

BY BENJAMIN FEARNOW

File photo Nov 20, 20 . Thin brown line: Rudy Giuliani suffered a hair-dye malfunction at his press conference as he was promoting false claims and conspiracies about coronavirus and election fraud. He has been leading Trump campaign’s fight to overturn the results of the November 3 presidential election in several states including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia. However, state courts have repeatedly rejected the legal challenges for not providing evidence of systemic voter fraud.

Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that he’s wishing Giuliani a speedy recovery after the former New York City mayor became the latest member of the unsuccessful re-election campaign to test positive for COVID-19.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani was previously criticized for promoting false claims and conspiracies about coronavirus in TV interviews and on social media. In October, the ex-mayor appeared to brag about repeatedly testing negative for COVID-19.

He is currently leading the Trump campaign’s fight to overturn the results of the November 3 presidential election in several states including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia. However, state courts have repeatedly rejected the legal challenges for not providing evidence of systemic voter fraud.

In recent weeks, he has attended a number of events without a mask, including a meeting he had with Georgia lawmakers last Thursday, NBC New York reported.

During an election fraud hearing in Michigan last Wednesday, a maskless Giuliani asked a witness to take off her mask so people could hear her more clearly.

According to the New York Daily News, Giuliani also appeared not wearing a mask at a Pennsylvania hearing over allegations of voter fraud in late November—just days after another Trump lawyer tested positive for coronavirus.

On November 20, Giuliani’s son, Andrew, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He also serves as special assistant to the president. Giuliani was criticized in March after he tweeted—and later deleted—debunked claims about hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug the Trump administration promoted as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Newsweek reached out to Giuliani’s law firm in New York for comment late Sunday afternoon and left a voice message.

NEWSWEEK