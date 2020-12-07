Another explosion at a Hezbollah facility in South Lebanon

Another explosion at a Hezbollah facility was reported today . This one took place near the village of Jbaa ‘, a Hezbollah stronghold in south Lebanon Al Arabia website reported
A similar explosion took place on September.
Following the sept 22 explosion the Israeli army claimed that Hezbollah has 3 facilities for the production of explosive materials used in the manufacture of rockets for Hezbollah . Israel claimed that Hezbollah uses these explosives to make precision missiles.
Hezbollah denied any explosions at its facilities near Jbaa and said the Lebanese army in the area was conducting a drill and the south of the explosion came from there
But the Lebanese army was quick to deny conducting any drills in the area .
Usually when explosions like this take place at Hezbollah facilities , the Iranian back militant group surrounds the area to prevent any media from entering the area of the explosion and warns the residents against talking about the occurrence to anyone
