2 Lebanon security officials arrested over corruption

About two weeks ago the General Security Directorate launched an investigation into embezzlement accusations in the agency, and arrested two officers suspected of being involved in misappropriation of public funds including passport fees and residency visas, media reports said Saturday.

General Abbas Ibrahim

The total sum of public funds embezzled has not been determined yet, but MP Jamil Sayyed the former General Security Directorate chief told the media on Saturday that that embezzlement in the Directorate is worth over 14 billion Lebanese pounds . Investigation is focusing on the circumstances that allowed this to happen

According to leaked reports this corruption has been ongoing for years .

A number of officers associated with the corruption network have been questioned.

The current General Security chief General Abbas Ibrahim told al-Akhbar daily that the “Directorate opened an investigation under the supervision of competent judicial authority,” noting that “no details can be revealed before the investigation is concluded.” He said a statement to be issued at the end when the suspects are referred to the judiciary.

Following Ibrahim’s interview with al-Akhbar the Directorate issued a statement , explaining that “secret investigation was launched ten days ago with some suspected military personnel, under competent judiciary in order to determine the perpetrators and the value of the embezzled sums, if any.”

Ibrahim told later Hezbollah’s mouthpiece al Manar TV that the corruption at the General Security Directorate took place before he took over the agency