A petition urging Amal Clooney to take Lebanese politicians to the International Criminal Court

A picture taken on 9 August 2020, shows graffiti on the wall of a bridge overlooking the port of Beirut, the site of the explosion which killed at least 200 people, injured 6500 and left 300,000 homeless after 2,750 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded. They were stored there for nearly 7 years. President Michel Aoun and PM Diab knew about the Ammonium Nitrate 2 weeks before the explosion but did nothing about it. Aoun promised justice within a week but nothing so far and refused to allow an International investigation.

A petition on change .com is urging Amal Clooney to take Lebanese politicians t to justice at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The petition was started today urging everyone that signs it to explain why

Leen Nicole Masri who’s started this petition to Amal Clooney set a target of 25,000 signatures which will be met within minutes and expected to hit over a million in no time

Here are some of the reasons people listed as they signed the petition

“I’m signing this petition because we want to get rid of corruption .“

“I believe that the Lebanese government is corrupt and needs to be held accountable for all the damage done to the country and the Lebanese people“

“Our people deserve to live in dignity! And its corrupt leader to be in Prison where they belong!“

“Enough corruption, enough lies, enough theft, all means all from the top of the pyramid to the base of it. Take them to trial and make them face their own crimes. And save our sacred beautiful Lebanon from these criminals.”

“I am signing this petition because the lebanese government has frozen and stolen my saving account being the net savings after my 40 years of hard work.“

“Justice should be served“

FILE PHOTO :Lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney attending the hearing in the case Perincek vs Switzerland, at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.

Amal Clooney Alamuddin is a Lebanese-British barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, specialising in international law and human rights. Her clients include Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, in his fight against extradition; the former prime minister of Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko; Egyptian-Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy; and Nobel Prize laureate Nadia Murad.

In 2019, she was appointed as the special envoy on media freedom by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office .

The 42-year-old human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney was presented with the Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award last February during the Committee to Protect Journalists’ 2020 International Press Freedom Awards.

Actress Meryl Streep, who presented Clooney with the award ” said Clooney exemplifies the tireless struggle for press freedom and justice. ” Adding “She’s not only something every journalist needs, which is a great lawyer, but she’s also a defender of the international laws that make free expression possible.”

‘My name means hope’: Clooney said when she accepted the award for defending journalists

George and Amal Clooney pledged $100,000 for Beirut relief following the August 4 explosion of the port : They “hope that others will help”,

