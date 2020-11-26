Will Trump declassify Obama’s PSD11 secret deal with Brotherhood?

Since his election in 2016 , President Donald Trump has been urged to declassify former President Obama’s 2010 strategy for secret US support for the Muslim Brotherhood. That strategy is outlined in the still-classified Presidential Study Directive 11 (PSD-11).

Combined file photo of president Barack Obama and Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim brotherhood , who replaced former president of Egypt Hosni Mubarak a key ally of the US in the Middle East . Egyptian army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led a coalition to remove the President of Egypt, Mohamed Morsi, from power in 2013

Declassifying PSD11 will be an important step the outgoing Trump administration can take before Jan 21 , 2021 since President Elect Joe Biden will not be expected to take such a step due to his role as Obama’s VP .

The controversy over the murder of Saudi Muslim Brotherhood member and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi provides the proper pretext to declassify PSD-11 entirely.

Reason

No coherent US national security strategy can be implemented without full understanding of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Obama administration’s support for it as outlined in PSD-11.

According to leaks of the secret document , Obama’s administration secretly supported the Muslim Brotherhood as a “moderate” Islamist alternative to al Qaeda and ISIS.

Turkey became the regional hub for the Muslim Brotherhood’s International Organization ever since since Mohamed Morsi L became the Egyptian president . Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan is pictured here with the former Egyptian President . The ruling AKP party of Turkey is the largest Muslim Brotherhood organization in power

Critics of the Muslim Brotherhood have been vilified as haters and conspiracy theorists during the Obama adminstration.

The Muslim Brotherhood (MB) is an international Islamist organization and network founded in 1928 in Egypt, and an ideological precursor of modern jihadist terrorist groups. The MB’s strategic goal of creating a global Caliphate, which requires the overthrow of the US Constitution, is identical to that of ISIS and al Qaeda. The MB tactically shifts between approving and not approving violent extremism, depending on place and circumstance.”

What has been known about PSD-11.

This Presidential Study Directive became the basis of the Obama administration’s policy to help destabilize the Arab Middle East in 2011, overthrow the pro-US governments of Egypt and Tunisia, and topple the Libyan regime of Muammar Qaddafi, who had long supported terrorism, but by that point was fighting jihadist movements.

Obama directed his NSC staff to prepare PSD-11 in August, 2010, which reportedly was completed as an 18-page classified document.

“PSD-11 directly led to US engagement with the Muslim Brotherhood” and helped destabilize much of the Arab Middle East in 2011, former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Pete Hoekstra testified in 2016. Among Hoekstra’s other points:

Helped the Muslim Brotherhood take control of Egypt

“The US undermined long-time ally President Hosni Mubarak and embraced the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt after adopting PSD-11. Eventually Mubarak fell, and Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi won the presidency.”

Sided with the Muslim Brotherhood and al Qaeda in Libya

“Under the guidance of PSD-11, the administration turned on Gaddafi and sided with the Muslim Brotherhood and al-Qaeda elements to dispose of him. Libya now exports weapons, training and jihadist ideology throughout the greater region.”

Allowed jihadists into the United States

“Following the issuance of PSD-11 and the start of the Arab Spring, the Obama administration granted entry visas to individuals belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist groups who made statements of Islamic terror activities. Many of them should not have received visas under federal law. The US previously denied visas to some of the individuals. Again, it was a major shift in US policy.”

Fundamentally reshaped US policy

“UN Resolution 16/18, PSD-11 and the decisions based upon them fundamentally reshaped American foreign policy. The flawed and naïve analyses and the policies that sprang from them created conditions that forced the rapid expansion of Islamist terror – specifically ISIS – and sent the Middle East and North Africa into barbaric turmoil.”

Created opportunities for radical Islamists to take advantage of turmoil

“With PSD-11 the administration engaged with radical Islamists who predictably took advantage of the opportunity to fundamentally transform the region and its threat environment rather than pursuing democratic reforms.”

Defeating terrorism

US National Security Strategy to defeat radical Islamic terrorism must include defeat of the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood subverts and threatens US allies, friends, and vital interests in the Middle East and around the world. It subverts the United States here at home. The Center for Security Policy called in 2018 for the United States to designate the Muslim Brotherhood and its fronts as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

The bottom line is the fact that declassification of Obama’s PSD-11 strategy to support the Muslim Brotherhood is vital in undoing the damage that PSD-11 has caused.

Finally here is a video that clearly explains the danger of PSD11 and the urgent need to declassify , the sooner the better if what has been leaked about it is true