Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell fired

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, listens to Sidney Powell, both lawyers for President Donald Trump, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump’s lawyers put out a statement on Sunday evening distancing themselves from fellow attorney Sidney Powell after she pushed absurd conspiracy theories claiming widespread voter fraud. For a legal team who has called themselves an “elite strike force” but whose results are most charitably described as blundering, Powell’s recent commentary apparently went a step too far, sparking a very public split.

On Saturday night, Powell went after Trump ally Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) in an appearance on Newsmax TV, claiming she has evidence of voting machine fraud in the state while arguing Kemp is complicit.

Then on Sunday evening, the campaign released a statement to distance themselves and the Trump campaign from Powell, and for the first time declaring that she was not actually part of the campaign’s official legal team.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in a personal capacity,” Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign, and Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer, stated in the press release.

Last Thursday, Powell appeared at a press conference alongside Ellis and Giuliani where she floated numerous unsubstantiated allegations of a far-ranging plot to steal the election between conspirators like George Soros, the Clinton Foundation, the Venezuelan government (including former President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013), and antifa.

At this time — less then a week ago! — Trump, Ellis, and Giuliani were still touting Powell as apart of their legal team.

