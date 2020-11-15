Only solution for Lebanon is a cabinet of independents, Rai

Lebanon’s top Christian spiritual leader, Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rai on Sunday addressed the ongoing delay in the cabinet formation process and saw it as part of a plot to topple the State of Greater Lebanon” in order to “seize control of what remains.”

FILE PHOTO Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bishara Boutros Al-Ra’i, is determined as ever to forge ahead with his campaign about Lebanon neutrality towards regional conflicts despite opposition from Hezbollah and its allies

Lebanon celebrated last Sept its 100th anniversary as Greater Lebanon .

He stressed that the only solution to resolve the crisis in Lebanon is the formation of “a government that can pull the country from its dire financial, economic and social situations and should be the type of government the people want “a government whose entire ministers are independent and not part of the ruling elite .”

Cardinal Rai has been spearheading a campaign that calls for Lebanon neutrality towards regional conflicts despite opposition from Hezbollah and its allies