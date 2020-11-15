Geagea demands int’l probe into Beirut port blast in a letter to Macron

FILE PHOTO: Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday demanded an international investigation of the Beirut port explosion in a letter that he handed to French presidential envoy Patrick Durel which was addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The letter urges “France’s support for the request addressed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutterres for sending a fact-finding mission over the Beirut port explosion in order to fulfill justice in this regard,” an LF statement said.

Durel reportedly told Geagea that he has stressed in his meetings with Lebanese political leaders the need for forming a new government as soon as possible seeing as Lebanon is facing a “critical” situation and this might be its “last chance.”

“Should procrastination continue, Lebanon will waste the chance and no international conference for supporting Lebanon will be held,” the LF statement quoted Durel as saying.

The explosion which destroyed a large section of Beirut took the lives of over 200 people , injured 6500 others and left 300, 000 homeless took place 100 days ago on August 4, 2020 .

According to newly released Lebanese media reports more than 80 % of the 2755 tons that was stored at Warehouse number 12 of the port was stolen and only about 500 tons exploded . Explosion experts revealed that if the 2755 tons exploded the whole capital could have been destroyed .

The question is who stole it . All figures point to Hezbollah since it uses the port to import weapons from Iran and controls all ports, Beirut airport and all land crossings , both legal and illegal . Only international investigators can confirm this since all branches of government are controlled by the Iranian backed militant group ,including the presidency, the government and the parliament . President Aoun who is allied with Hezbollah as well as Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah , rejected the idea of international investigation