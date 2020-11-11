Israeli military says it downed Hezbollah drone from Lebanon

Israel’s military said on Tuesday that it had downed a drone belonging to the Iran-backed Lebanese militant Shiite group Hezbollah after it crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.
There was no imminent danger to nearby Israeli communities or Israeli troops, the military said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or any branch of the Lebanese government.
Currently Hezbollah controls all the 3 branches of the Lebanese government thru its allies President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and outgoing PM Hassan Diab.
REUTERS
Error: No connected account.
Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.