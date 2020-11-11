Israeli military says it downed Hezbollah drone from Lebanon

November 11, 2020
by yalibnan
0 comments
Share:

 Israel’s military said on Tuesday that it had downed a drone belonging to the Iran-backed Lebanese militant Shiite group Hezbollah after it crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

Hezbollah ‘s drone was reportedly downed after it crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

There was no imminent danger to nearby Israeli communities or Israeli troops, the military said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or any branch of the Lebanese government.

Currently Hezbollah controls all the 3 branches of the Lebanese government thru its allies President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and outgoing PM Hassan Diab.

REUTERS

Share:
Share Tweet Pin It +1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.