Bolsonaro dumps ‘friend’ Trump after 2020 election. He’s ‘not the most important person’

By John Haltiwanger

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is distancing himself from President Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

Bolsonaro, who has until now been an ally of the US president, said Trump is “not the most important person in the world,”

Trump has falsely declared victory in the election and baselessly suggested that it’s being stolen from him.

On Friday morning, Insider and Decision Desk HQ declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential race.

Current and former leaders from around the world have begun congratulating the longtime politician on Twitter.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on March 7, 2020. Alex Brandon/AP

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday called for “humility” in the 2020 United States presidential election and began to pull away from President Donald Trump, despite being considered one of his closest allies on the global stage.

Bolsonaro said Trump is “not the most important person in the world,” the Washington Post reported.

“The most important person is God,” Bolsonaro added.

The Brazilian leader had previously expressed hope that Trump would win reelection. “God willing, I will be able to attend” a second Trump inauguration, Bolsonaro said in October, per Politico.

Bolsonaro has referred to Trump as a “friend” in the past, and the Brazilian president has often been called the “Trump of the Tropics.”

Both leaders share nationalistic ideologies and display authoritarian tendencies. Bolsonaro has frequently echoed Trump’s rhetoric as well, attacking the media as “fake news.” Trump once said that he was “very proud” to hear Bolsonaro use the phrase.

On Friday, president-elect Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 election by Insider and Decision Desk HQ. Most other major news outlets appear to be on the cusp of declaring Biden the winner given his leads over Trump in key battleground states, and current and former world leaders as well as top diplomats have begun to react.

With the situation appearing better and better for Biden on Friday, who has not yet declared victory, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “The world can be a dark place at times just now – but today we are seeing a wee break in the clouds.” She alluded to the election unfolding in the US with the hashtag #Elections2020.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in a tweet said that Biden “will be a great President of the United States.” And former Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen also tweeted his congratulations.

Trump has baselessly claimed that the election is being stolen from him and has falsely and prematurely declared victory more than once since election night.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas criticized Trump’s obstinance on the matter. “Anyone who continues to pour oil on the fire in a situation like this is acting irresponsibly,” Maas told Germany’s Funke media group. “Decent losers are more important for the functioning of a democracy than radiant winners.”

