Geagea predicts the new govt will be a waste of time like Diab’s

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Monday predicted that the new government that will be formed by PM Designate Saad Hariri will be, a waste of time , similar to the failed cabinet of outgoing PM Hassan Diab.

During an interview with Radio Free Lebanon, Geagea said the Lebanese Forces will only grant its vote of confidence to “a government of real independents formed of competent ministers who are specialist and know exactly what got do .”

No Hope

“But it seems that there is no hope in this (new) government, because its formation has started by promising the Shiite duo and the Progressive Socialist Party certain portfolios,” Geagea added.

He warned that what happened with the Shiite duo will eventually “apply to the Free Patriotic Movement and others.”

“So how will this government be? At best, it will be similar to (caretaker) PM Hassan Diab’s government, so what would be the result? Nothing but further waste of time,” Geagea said.

Geagea’s comments come day after Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urged Hariri to avoid back-door deals and to quickly form a new government that will start lifting the country out of financial crisis.

“Overcome the conditions and counter-conditions of the political groups, avoid the quagmire of interests…Beware of secret bilateral deals and promises,”Rai told Hariri on Sunday.

Hariri was not nominated for the PM job by Lebanon’s two main Christian blocs: the Free Patriotic Movement, led by President Michel Aoun’s son-in-law, and the Lebanese Forces led by Aoun’s civil war rival Geagea

Denies LF arming itself

Geagea dismissed “all allegations that the LF party is taking up arms.”

“Lies, lies, lies,” the LF leader said of the claims, noting that some “attack” the LF that way because they cannot accuse it of “corruption.”

“Can a party arm itself secretly? They are not speaking of 200 gunmen but rather of 15,000. Where can you hide them?” Geagea added sarcastically.

“Those who have any information, let them disclose them , and we will file a lawsuit against anyone speaking this way without providing evidence, because this is a blatantly false accusation,” the LF leader added.