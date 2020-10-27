Armenians protest outside the Turkish embassy in Lebanon over the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

October 27, 2020
Beirut-

Lebanese Armenians demonstrated outside the Turkish embassy in Rabieh, on the outskirts of Beirut to protest against the fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region

The Armenian Tashnag Party with the Lebanese Armenian students and youth staged the protest Monday Turkish embassy

The protesters condemned “the breach of the truce agreement between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan and Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in the conflict (with Armenia) over the region,” National News Agency said.

Lebanese Armenians protesters hurled stones and firecrackers at security forces tasked with protecting the embassy in Rabieh, near Beirut

“Protesters hurled stones and firecrackers at security forces tasked with protecting the embassy as scuffles erupted between the two sides,” NNA added.

File photo: Lebanese Armenians march towards the Turkish embassy in Rabieh, northeast of Beirut, to commemorate the 97th anniversary of the Ottoman Turkish genocide against the Armenian people on April 24, 2012. AFP PHOTO/JOSEPH EID (Photo credit should read JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)
