Flight 847: US offers $ 5 million for information on 3 Hezbollah hijackers

October 23, 2020
Washington-

File photo: Hijacking of Athens Rome flight number 845 in 1985 By Hezbollah operatives

The US State Department offered a reward of up to $ 5 million to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of 3 Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists for their role in the hijacking of a plane in 1985, which caused the death of an American.


Al-Hurra website quoted tweets from the official account of the “Rewards for Justice” program on Wednesday, that Washington is calling for assistance in the arrest of Muhammad Ali Hammadi, Ali Atwa and Hassan Ezz El-Din, and their photos have been published.

In June 1985, the three Lebanese hijacked a TWA plane on its flight between Athens and Rome, and diverted to Beirut, and from there to Algiers.In Beirut, terrorists discovered the identity of US Navy diver Robert Stethem on board the plane, killing him and then dumping his body on the tarmac.

