Russian official calls for quick formation of a Lebanon govt

Former PM Saad Hariri’s special representative in Russia, Georges Shaaban ( L) , met Tuesday with Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s Special Presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa and its Deputy Foreign Minister.

According to a statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry the talks tackled “the current issues in Lebanon in light of the developments of the domestic crisis in the political and socioeconomic fields.”

The Russian side stressed “Moscow’s commitment and keenness on Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” the Ministry said in the statement .

Bogdanov also emphasized the need to “speed up the formation of a capable government, which would represent an important basis for resolving the issues facing the Lebanese society.”

President Michel Aoun scheduled the binding consultations with MPs to name Lebanon’s new premier for Thursday .

Hariri , who resigned as premier in October 2019 in the wake of unprecedented street protests, is now expected to make a comeback at the helm of the next government. So far he seems to be the only candidate.

In a related development Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has reportedly delayed a scheduled visit to Lebanon al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Lavrov was set to visit Lebanon later in October.