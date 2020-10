Coronavirus victims buried in Taruman Park Cemetery in Amazonas, Brazil on October 3. Junio Matos/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

SAO PAULO – Brazil registered 559 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 26,749 new cases, the nation’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 5,082,637 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 150,198 total deaths.

(Reuters)