Fires raging in Mt #Lebanon today spell another disaster for the country.



This is in Metn, very close to residential areas and Gov ill equipped to take necessary action: pic.twitter.com/eF0zGF78wo — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) October 9, 2020

Firefighters in Lebanon have been battling fierce wildfires across the Mount Lebanon area and along the country’s border with Israel. The Lebanese Civil Defense said rising temperatures and high wind speeds were contributing to the spread of the fires.THE GUARDIAN