Gen. Abbas Ibrahim being despatched to Iraq, USA

General Abbas Ibrahim

The Director General of Public Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, is heading to Iraq on Monday and he will visit the United States on the 14th of this month, where he will be on an important mission and will be expected to meet with senior officials, LBC reported on Sunday During the course, Ibrahim will reportedly meet with National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a CIA official ( who was not identified ) and , David Bradley, owner of The Atlantic Media, and other officials.

According to LAl-Jadeed TV Ibrahim was initially planning to meet president Donald Trump too but due to his COVID 19 infection , his plan changed .and

Lebanese media reported that Ibrahim ‘s visit came as a reaction to “the failed French initiative which is now completely stalled .

Ever since he was appointed to his post in July 2011, Ibrahim succeeded in avoiding being politically affiliated to a certain party. He stayed close to the side that named him – AMAL and “Hezbollah” that appoint all Shi’ite public employees to their posts – while convincing their rivals of his centrist mediator role.

Ibrahim managed to prove himself to be a major troubleshooter . He plays the role of the “eyes and ears of the state.” He is the president’s aide on security files and is also tasked with working on several sensitive affairs, whether through special appointment or through the nature of his work. The reality on the ground however sees him playing a central role in combating terrorist groups through the General Security, which is working in cooperation with the other security agencies. He is also in charge of the Palestinian and Syrian files in Lebanon, as well as the administrative role his institution plays in managing foreigners in Lebanon

Agencies