Lebanon sets a new daily record of 1,291 coronavirus cases

Lebanon registered a new record of 1,291 coronavirus cases Friday, in addition to 12 new deaths

Lebanese protesters shout slogans against the governor of the Lebanese Central Bank, Beirut, amid an economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, 23April 2020.© EPA-EFE/Nabil Mounzer. The Covid-19 pandemic in Lebanon is a crisis within a crisis. It occurred amidst a broader socio-economic meltdown that has shaken the whole country ﻿

111 towns and villages across the country will undergo a weeklong lockdown starting Sunday as a result of the new surge in number of cases.

Only seven of the new reported cases were detected from people traveling into Lebanon from abroad. There have been a total of 42,159 registered cases and 386 deaths due to coronavirus complications since the illness was first detected in February

Positivity rate among the 15,943 tests carried out over the past 24 hours was 8.8 percent.

There were 178 people in intensive care Monday, up 183 percent since the start of the month and 556 percent since the start of August, when just 32 people were in intensive care