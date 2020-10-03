FBI investigation: Beirut port explosion a deliberate crime, not an accident

A sources told Lebanese TV station MTV that the FBI investigation considers the Beirut port explosion a deliberate crime, not an accident.

Beirut Port area after the explosion of 2750 tons of Ammonium Nitrate. 200 killed , some still missing , 6500 Injured They were stored there for nearly 7 years. The shelf life of the product is supposed to be 6 months according to experts and the older the product the more explosive it becomes. There were unconfirmed reports that Hezbollah shipped out several tons of the product to UK, Germany , Cyprus , Syria and several areas of Lebanon . Experts believe that if the whole 2750 tons exploded the whole of Beirut would have been leveled

No further details were reported

FBI completed its investigation and its investigators headed back to the US with samples for further evaluation and testing to determine the cause of the blast . It did not officially announce the results of its investigation.

On 4 August 2020, a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port of the city of Beirut exploded, causing about 200 deaths , 6,500 injuries, US$12-15 billion in property damage, and leaving an estimated 300,000 people homeless.

Around 2,750 tonnes of the substance (equivalent to around 1.1 kilotons of TNT) had been stored in a warehouse without proper safety measures for the previous seven years, after having been confiscated by the Lebanese authorities from the abandoned ship MV Rhosus.

The explosion was preceded by a fire in the same warehouse, but as of October 2020, the exact cause of the detonation is still under investigation.

The explosion was felt in Turkey, Syria, Israel, Palestine and parts of Europe, and was heard in Cyprus, more than 250 km (160 mi) away. It was detected by the United States Geological Survey as a seismic event of magnitude 3.3, and is considered one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in history.

In its aftermath, protests erupted across Lebanon against the government for their failure to prevent the disaster, joining a larger series of protests which have been taking place in the country since October 2019. On 10 August 2020, Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the Lebanese cabinet resigned due to mounting political pressure exacerbated by the event, though Diab remains a caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.

The government-owned Port of Beirut serves as the main maritime entry point into Lebanon and a vital piece of infrastructure for the importation of scarce goods. The Beirut Naval Base is a part of the port . The port had grain silos with a total capacity of 120,000 tonnes that served as a strategic reserve of cereals for the country.

Ya Libnan MTV