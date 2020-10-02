Bidens to’continue to pray’ for Trumps after testing positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump announced early Friday he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came hours after it was reported that adviser Hope Hicks, with whom he had recently traveled, had been infected.

File photo: US President Donald Trump has described the coronavirus pandemic as the “worst attack” ever on the United States, pointing the finger at China. Worse than the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in World War Two, or the 9/11 attacks. He and the First Lady tested positive October 2, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative.

Outpourings of support and well-wishes for the president have flooded in for the president, 74. In addition to the concerns about the Trumps’ health, the positive test results raise many questions about the impact the development could have on the presidential election, which is just 32 days away.

Biden: ‘We will continue to pray’ for Trump and family

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he and his wife Jill Biden will “continue to pray” for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the tested positive for COVID-19.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” the former vice president tweeted Friday morning.

– Sean Rossman

Mike Pence, Karen Pence test negative

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, his office announced hours after the president tested positive.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day,” spokesman Devin O’Malley tweeted. “This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

– Maureen Groppe

Steven Mnuchin tests negative

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning.

“As part of regular protocols, Secretary @stevenmnuchin1 has been tested daily for COVID-19. He tested negative for COVID-19 this morning and will continue to be tested daily,” tweeted Monica Crowley, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Treasury.

– Sean Rossman

Mike Pompeo and wife test negative

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he and his wife both tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday. Pompeo is currently traveling abroad and has not been in recent contact with President Donald Trump.

“I am feeling fantastic. I was tested about 30 minutes ago,” Pompeo told reporters Friday en route to Croatia. He said he has not been with Trump since Sept. 15.

“We’re praying for the President and the First Lady, that they’ll have a speedy recovery,” he said. “I spoke with the vice president’s office this morning as well. We’re taking this, obviously, very seriously, and we’ll do everything we can to keep everyone safe.”

Pompeo said he is reevaluating future travel, including a scheduled trip this weekend to Florida followed by a visit to Asia starting Sunday.

He said his own doctor and the State Department’s medical team has told him it would be “perfectly fine to make both of those trips, but we’re going to continue to look at it.”

Pompeo said he had been cleared to go ahead with meetings in Croatia on Friday.

“We’ve had contact with the Croatians; they seem to understand what we’re doing, and everything seems good,” he said. “But we’re obviously going to make sure that they’re comfortable with what we’re doing as well.”

– Deirdre Shesgreen

Melania Trump: ‘We are feeling good’

First lady Melania Trump said she and President Donald Trump are “feeling good” after the president said the couple tested positive for COVID-19.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” the first lady tweeted Friday morning.

– Sean Rossman

Is Trump symptomatic?

Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson told Fox News the president is asymptomatic, but that does not ensure Trump will not develop symptoms in the coming days. About 40% who contract the virus never develop symptoms.

For the 60% of people infected who do develop symptoms, they can experience fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

Because of his age and obesity, Trump is in two very high-risk groups for developing severe symptoms, hospitalization and death.

At 74, the president is five times more likely to be hospitalized and 90 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than someone between the ages of 18 and 29, according to the CDC.

– Elizabeth Weise

Impact on the presidential race

Even if Trump is one of the lucky ones, he is expected to have to remain in quarantine until he is no longer contagious, which could take him off the campaign between now and Election Day.

Trump had already canceled a rally in Florida on Friday, and the revelation of his positive result raised questions about his ability to hold rallies, fundraisers and participate in presidential debates scheduled later this month.

The president has tried to keep voters’ attention away from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. Polls consistently show voters think Biden is better equipped to handle the outbreak.

The looming fight over the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court offered a perfect opportunity for Trump to fire up his supporters and donors over something that had nothing to do with the virus and its economic fallout.

But Trump’s test result is likely to rob him of the ability to focus the nation’s attention on that fight.

– John Fritze

