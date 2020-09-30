‘Will you shut up, man?’: Biden tells Trump for constantly interrupting him in first debate

After getting cut off by President Donald Trump repeatedly over the first 20 minutes of Monday night’s debate, Democratic nominee Joe Biden finally had enough.
“Would you shut up, man?” Biden told Trump.
Moderator Chris Wallace eventually had to move on to a new subject with 70 minutes to go, and Biden quipped that not much got done with all of the cross talk to start out.
“That was a really productive segment. Keep yappin’, man,” Biden said.
As Pres. Trump repeatedly interrupts Joe Biden, Biden says, "Will you shut up, man?"— ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020
"That was really a productive segment, wasn't it?" Biden says sarcastically. "Keep yappin', man." https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/XvNahLC1Rm
Minutes later, Biden told Trump to “just shush” after the president kept interjecting despite Wallace trying to keep things orderly.
