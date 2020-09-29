Macron may freeze bank accounts of Lebanese politicians if his effort fails

File photo: French President Emmanuel Macron promised angry protesters in Beirut on Aug 6 that French aid will not fall in the hands of corrupt politicians [Lebanese Presidency office via Anadolu]

A French parliamentarian told Al-Hadath TV that French President Emmanuel Macron might freeze the accounts of Lebanese politicians in French banks if his efforts in finding a solution failed.

This development comes after Macron said he is ashamed of the Lebanese political leaders and accused them of “collective betrayal”. He reserved his toughest words for Hezbollah for insisting that the Shiites should have the ministry of finance “as if competence was linked to religious confession, ” he said and warned that lack of progress would lead to “a crisis that would not only be a political crisis but that would lead to the risk of a civil war ”. He didn’t rule out imposing sanctions if no new government is formed soon.

Lebanese protesters have urged Macron to help in recuperating the looted funds by the corrupt political class .

Tens of billion of Dollars have reportedly been looted by politicians and deposited in European and American banks