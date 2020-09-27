France accuses Lebanon political parties of committing “treason”

Emmanuel Macron was welcomed to Beirut by protesters calling for the ouster of the regime (Image: TWITTER/Quentin Sommerville)

“It is a setback, but we will not give up,” the “Sky News” channel quoted a French diplomatic source as saying after the resignation of prime minister designate , Mustafa Adib.

A source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with “Reuters” that “Adib’s decision to recluse himself from the formation of the Lebanese government means that the political parties in Lebanon committed “collective treason.”

The Elysee sources confirmed that “the French initiative on Lebanon is continuous and is not linked to a person.”

According to the French presidency, French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a press conference on Sunday regarding the political situation in Lebanon.

As was widely expected by most Lebanese, the so called Shiite duo of the heavily armed Iranian backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement sabotaged the formation of the cabinet by insisting on installing their own representatives in key government positions, a key stumbling block Adib faced till the very end which forced him to recluse himself .

Macron is reportedly is now thinking of enacting plan B