Jumblatt urges politicians to grab Hariri’s initiative before it is too late

File photo of Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt (L) and former PM Saad Hariri . He called on the political parties to seize former Hariri’s initiative before it it is too late

“It is time to seize the opportunity provided and capitalize on it in order to facilitate the government’s formation before it is too late ,” Jumblatt tweeted.

He warned that “every minute that passes” without a new government is “not in Lebanon’s interest,” adding : “Don’t give the government of pandemic and current disasters more time.” In a possible reference to PM Diab’s failed government

Jumblatt’s comment come after Hariri presented on Tuesday an initiative aimed at resolving the deadlock over the finance ministerial portfolio.

Hariri said that he has decided to help PM-designate Mustafa Adib “find an exit through naming an independent finance minister from the Shiite sect who would be chosen by him, similarly to the rest of ministers, on the basis of competency, integrity and non-partisanship.”

The process of forming a cabinet hit the buffers this month after Lebanon’s two main Shi’ite Muslim parties ( the so called Shiite duo of Hezbollah and Amal movement ) insisted they pick some cabinet posts, including the finance minister, which has been held by a Shi’ite for years.

Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib, a Sunni Muslim under Lebanon’s sectarian system of power-sharing, had sought to shake up ministerial positions with a new cabinet of specialists.

President Michel Aoun, a Christian allied to Hezbollah, said on Monday Lebanon was going “to hell” if it could not form a government to ease a crisis that has paralysed the banks, sent Lebanon’s pound into freefall and plunged many into poverty.

“There are promising possibilities that can be built on, but we have to wait a bit,” Lebanon’s deputy parliament speaker said, after Hariri’s proposal and following talks with Nabih Berri, the Shi’ite parliament speaker who heads up the Amal Movement .

Berri reportedly told Jumblatt earlier that he was under pressure ( presumably by Hezbollah) to continue insisting on keeping the ministry of finance and naming the Shiite ministers .

During a meeting at the parliament today Berri said that the Shiite response to Hariri’s proposal will be positive.