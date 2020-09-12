Lebanese army finds more explosive chemicals at Beirut port

Lebanon’s army said on Friday it had found explosive chemicals at warehouse number 15 of Beirut port, the site of a huge blast last month caused by a large stockpile of the highly explosive chemical.

File photo : Beirut, Lebanon port after the Aug 4, explosion. 191 killed 6500 Injured after 2,755 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded . They were stored there for nearly 7 years. The shelf life of the product is supposed to be 6 months according to experts . After 6 months it starts solidifying and becomes more explodable . The army reported on Friday that it found explosive chemicals at 2 warehouse at the report , which were safely removed

Army engineers were “dealing with it,” according to an army statement carried by the state news agency NNA. The statement said the chemicals were removed by the army to a safer area.

The army said it also found some explosive chemicals at warehouse number 5 and it engineers were “dealing with it too. The explosives were not identified

The catastrophic explosion on Aug. 4 that ripped through the city killed over 190 people. The authorities said it was caused by about 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stacked in unsafe conditions in warehouse number 12 at the for 7 years.