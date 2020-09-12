Jumblatt accuses the “criminal administration” of ‘destroying evidence’ of Beirut blast

Progressive Socialist party leader Walid Jumblatt accused Friday the ruling authorities of destroying the evidence of colossal Beirut blast that took place last August in the fire that broke out at Beirut port yesterday .

“They burnt evidence fearing a bold investigator with a conscientious or fearing an honest employee and those are many in this criminal administration,” said Jumblatt in a tweet.

Jumblatt added “this authority will not escape punishment.”

A blaze erupted Thursday in the duty free zone of the port, sending a huge column of smoke above a city still traumatised by the huge explosion on Aug. 4 that killed about 190 people , injured 6,500 people and left 300,000 homeless.

Several reports by social media indicated that lots of files were set on fire yesterday . This was the second fire that took place in a period of one week at the port

Investigations into the monster blast are underway and twenty-five suspects are in custody.

President Michel Aoun, a key ally of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militia group rejected an international investigation into the country’s worst peace-time disaster, but its probe is being aided by foreign experts, including the FBI and France.