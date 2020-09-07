Geagea slams Hezbollah FPM MOU

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea slammed on Sunday the 2006 memorandum of understanding between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement, which was signed at the Mar Mikhail Church in Shiyyah by Hezbollahchief Hassan Nasrallah and FPM founder Michel Aoun , who is the current president of Lebanon

FILE PHOTO: Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces

“instead of bringing Hezbollah under the wing of the state,” the Mar Mikhail agreement “brought the state became under the wing of Hezbollah, which destroyed every chance for the rise of a real state in Lebanon.”Geagea said in a speech in Maarab during an annual mass commemorating the LF fighters who fell during the civil war.

“The Mar Mikhail understanding was a deal between two parties to secure their narrow partisan interests at the expense of Lebanon as a country and at the expense of the state, sovereignty and the Lebanese people,” he charged.

File photo : Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and FPM founder Michel Aoun , who is the current president of Lebanon during their meeting at the Mar Mikhail Church in Shiyyah to sign their MOU February 2006

Addressing Hezbollah, Geagea said: “How bad do you want the situation in Lebanon to become? Is there a situation worse than the one we are in today ? Are you awaiting a full-fledged famine? Are you awaiting death of the Lebanese by hunger or disease or to get killed, burned, suffocated and lynched in mysterious explosions?”

“The time for returning to Lebanon has come…Hezbollah must change its behavior and orientations and it must organize its relations with the state, the same as any other party. It must engage in its rebuilding, it must cede the decision of war and peace to the state and it must end its blatant and unjustified foreign interventions,” Geagea went on to say.

Geagea offered to discuss a “ new social contract and a constituent assembly, for Lebanon”