The United Nations estimates 300, 000 people were displaced , 200,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Many people like Elie Sheyeb have not received any assistance from the government. And the ruling class is acting as if nothing happened

This August 5, 2020 photo, is the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. 191 killed , dozens still missing , 6500 Injured after 2,755 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded . They were stored there for nearly 7 years. The shelf life of the product is supposed to be 6 months according to experts . After 6 months it starts solidifying and becomes more explodable. Both, the president of Lebanon and its PM knew 2 weeks about the chemicals before the explosion , but no one did anything about it .The National Geographic

Al Jazeera