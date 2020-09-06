PM Adib’s cabinet makeup was leaked to the press

Designate Prime Minister Mustapha Adib’s proposed cabinet makeup was leaked to the media on Saturday .
Here is the proposed list of ministers
Mustafa Adeeb – Prime Minister
Dr.. Camille Habib – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Major General Marwan Zain – Minister of Interior and Municipalities
Raed Sharafuddin – Minister of Finance
Naji Boustani – Minister of Defense
Aya Bedir – Minister of Communications
Antoine Climos – Minister of Justice
Talal Hatoum – Minister of Public Works and Transport
Caroline Fattal El-Khoury – Minister of Labor
Joseph Deeb – Minister of Energy and Water
Ziad Al-Sayegh – Minister of Tourism and Social Affairs
Gerard Habibian – Minister of Youth and Sports
Randa Al-Assad – Minister of Education
Samer Salameh – Minister of Economy and Trade
Najat Saliba – Minister of Environment and Administrative Development Affairs
Dr.. Nabil Kanaan – Minister of Public Health
Abbas Hajj Ali – Minister of Agriculture
Fadi Abboud – Minister of Industry
Nadia Chaib – Minister of the Displaced
Abbas Al-Halabi – Minister of Information
The list adds up to 20 including Adib
Adib reportedly wanted a cabinet of 14 ministers while president Aoun wanted 24 . This appears to be a compromise .
It is not clear if this is a final list or one of the lists being discussed .
Adib vowed commitment to investigations into the colossal explosion that took the lives of more than 191 people, injured 6500 and left around 300,000 people homeless.
“As we patch our wounds, we have to stand united with hope for the future and confidence in our ability to rise, reform and build a state up to the aspirations of the new generation,” said Adib in a tweet.
“ we are committed to investigations until justice says its word,” he said .
Judge Fadi Sawwan, leading investigations into the blast, issued several arrest warrants since the start of the probe, but none of the politicians is behind bars.
President Michel Aoun and outgoing PM Hasan Diab knew about the presence of the explosion grade ammonium nitrate 2 weeks before the explosion took place , but neither took any action to prevent the explosion .
The protests demanded that Aoun and Diab should resign. Diab resigned , but Aoun did not . He refused to resign .
