PM Adib’s cabinet makeup was leaked to the press

Designate Prime Minister Mustapha Adib’s proposed cabinet makeup was leaked to the media on Saturday .

File photo: Protesters confront Mustapha Adib (centre), the newly-appointed Lebanese prime minister designate , during a tour of Gemmayzeh, a neighbourhood devastated by the Aug 4 explosion at the port.—AFP

Here is the proposed list of ministers

Mustafa Adeeb – Prime Minister

Dr.. Camille Habib – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

Major General Marwan Zain – Minister of Interior and Municipalities

Raed Sharafuddin – Minister of Finance

Naji Boustani – Minister of Defense

Aya Bedir – Minister of Communications

Antoine Climos – Minister of Justice

Talal Hatoum – Minister of Public Works and Transport

Caroline Fattal El-Khoury – Minister of Labor

Joseph Deeb – Minister of Energy and Water

Ziad Al-Sayegh – Minister of Tourism and Social Affairs

Gerard Habibian – Minister of Youth and Sports

Randa Al-Assad – Minister of Education

Samer Salameh – Minister of Economy and Trade

Najat Saliba – Minister of Environment and Administrative Development Affairs

Dr.. Nabil Kanaan – Minister of Public Health

Abbas Hajj Ali – Minister of Agriculture

Fadi Abboud – Minister of Industry

Nadia Chaib – Minister of the Displaced

Abbas Al-Halabi – Minister of Information

The list adds up to 20 including Adib

Adib reportedly wanted a cabinet of 14 ministers while president Aoun wanted 24 . This appears to be a compromise .

It is not clear if this is a final list or one of the lists being discussed .

Adib vowed commitment to investigations into the colossal explosion that took the lives of more than 191 people, injured 6500 and left around 300,000 people homeless.

“As we patch our wounds, we have to stand united with hope for the future and confidence in our ability to rise, reform and build a state up to the aspirations of the new generation,” said Adib in a tweet.

“ we are committed to investigations until justice says its word,” he said .

Judge Fadi Sawwan, leading investigations into the blast, issued several arrest warrants since the start of the probe, but none of the politicians is behind bars.

President Michel Aoun and outgoing PM Hasan Diab knew about the presence of the explosion grade ammonium nitrate 2 weeks before the explosion took place , but neither took any action to prevent the explosion .

The protests demanded that Aoun and Diab should resign. Diab resigned , but Aoun did not . He refused to resign .