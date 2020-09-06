Hezbollah, Hamas chiefs meet to discuss Israel-Arab ties

The head of the Shiite militant movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah (R), is shown meeting Hamas’ political bureau chief Ismail Haniya at an undisclosed location, in a picture from the Hezbollah press office – Hezbollah press office/AFP





Leaders of Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas movement, both supported by Iran have met to discuss diplomatic normalisation between the Israel and Arab countries, a report said Sunday.

They stressed the “stability” of the “axis of resistance” against Israel, the Hezbollah-run Al-Manar TV channel reported, without saying where or when the meeting took place.

They discussed “political and military developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region” and “the dangers to the Palestinian cause” including “Arab plans for normalisation” with Israel, Al-Manar said.

The meeting comes after an August 13 announcement that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to normalize ties.

While the US-backed diplomatic drive aims to boost a regional alliance against Iran, Palestinians have condemned it as a “stab in the back” as they remain under occupation and don’t have their own state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country is in talks with other Arab and Muslim leaders now about normalising relations, following the deals with UAE and, decades ago, Egypt and Jordan.

Haniyeh has been in Lebanon since Wednesday, on his first visit to the country in 27 years, for direct and video-conference talks with other Palestinian groups that oppose Israel’s diplomatic initiative.

(AFP /FRANCE24)