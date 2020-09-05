Explosion In Ilam Province Iran Injures 200

An explosion late on September 4 has injured more than 200 people in western Iran, Iranian news agencies reported on September 5.

No fatalities were reported in the incident, which happened in the rural Ilam Province.

Officials said the blast was caused by the explosion of a chlorine canister being transported by truck. Driver “carelessness” was suspected, the state IRNA news agency reported. No other details were reported.

Several suspicious fires and explosions have struck military and civilian sites throughout Iran over the course of the summer.

On August 24, Iranian officials confirmed that an explosion in July at the country’s main nuclear facility at Natanz was “a result of sabotage operations.”

